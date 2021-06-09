Contact

Laois farmers to hold rally on Friday morning in IFA campaign on the value of farming

Reporter:

Express Reporter

IFA are holding a nationwide rally on Friday to highlight the value of farming to the rural economy with one organised for Portlaoise.

IFA say the purpose of the rally is  to warn against the dangers in the current CAP proposals and the Climate Action Bill.

Laois Farmers will gather on Friday morning in Portlaoise in the field opposite O'Moore Park (GAA grounds) and travel through the town.

Members will be assembling from 10.15am onwards with rally to begin at 11am.

