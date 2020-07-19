LATEST: Covid-19 pandemic infection figures for Laois and neighbouring counties

Laois has had another day free of new officially confirmed Covid-19 infections. Elsewhere there has been no new cases in any neighbouring counties.

The most recent county by county data published on the live Covid-19 Dashboard shows that the total number of infections recorded in Laois remains at 265 as of Friday, July 17.

The county breakdown is published daily by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) but are two days behind the daily national figures.

The situation in other counties is as follows:

Offaly stands at 486 - no change.

Kildare has 1,518 - no change.

Tipperary has 543 cases - no change.

Kilkenny is at 356 cases - no change.

Carlow is at 178 cases - no change.

Westmeath has accumulated 677 cases - no change.

Longford remains at 287 no change.

The total for Dublin is now 12,367 - no change.

Up to date national figures show there have been no new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre data now shows an official death toll of 1,753 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first official death in March.

A further 10 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, July 18 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,760 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.