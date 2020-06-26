Pulled from car and punched in row over woman

A Mountmellick man who assaulted another man at the Midway car park in a row over a girlfriend had his case adjourned at Portlaoise district court on Thursday.

Jamie Dunne (25) of 10 Cullen Wood, Mountmellick was charged with assault which took place in the car park of the Midway complex on September 26, 2018. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Sergeant JJ Kirby outlined to the court that Gardaí received a report of an assault from Dean Fitzpatrick on September 26, 2018 in the Midway car park. Mr Dunne had allegedly pulled Mr Fitzpatrick from a parked car and punched and struck him.

A woman in the car with Mr Fitzpatrick was the former girlfriend of Mr Dunne, who had allegedly cheated on him.

Defence Solicitor for Dunne, Josephine Fitzpatrick said he was extremely remorseful. He was now back in a relationship with the woman in question and they had a 10-month old baby.

After the incident he went to Downey's with Mr Fitzpatrick to get him an ice pack. He had also written a letter of apology.

Garda Kirby submitted pictures of the injuries and a medical report to the court.

Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the case to September 3 for a victim impact report. She noted that Mr Dunne had pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity, and his sincere letter of apology.