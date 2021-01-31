Man seriously injured in attack during local burglary - Gardai appeal for help

Contact
A man in his 60s was seriously injured during a burglary at his Monasterevin home this weekend.
Laois Offaly Kildare Gardaí in are appealing for witnesses in relation to the aggravated burglary that occurred at a house in the Duneany area of Monasterevin, Co, Kildare on Saturday evening, January 30.
Gardai say two males entered the residence and assaulted the owner of the house, a man in his 60s.
Gardai say the victim received serious injuries as a result of the assault and was taken to Naas General Hospital for treatment.
A Garda said items were taken from the property during the incident. Gardaí believe the suspected offenders fled the scene in a car.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Duneany and Kildangan areas of Monasterevin, Co Kildare, yesterday evening between the hours of 5pm and 9pm to contact them.
Gardaí are also appealing to the wider community of Monasterevin who may have noticed any unusual activity in the area to contact them.
Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Gardai say investigations are ongoing.
