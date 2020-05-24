Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, May 24

The following deaths have taken place:

- Peggy Peoples, St. Johnston

- Hugh Ward, Letterkenny

- Owenie McFadden, An Ghlaisigh, Gaoth Dobhair

- William McGlynn, Drumkeen and formerly Cloghan

- Mary McCauley, Moville

Peggy Peoples, nee Gibson, No. 2 Ard Na Meala, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Peggy Peoples, nee Gibson, No. 2 Ard Na Meala, St Johnston.

Peggy passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital in her 92nd year.

She'll be lovingly missed by her sons and daughters, Eamon, Brian, Olive, Margaret, Ann, Kathleen, Teresa, Robert, Gerald, Christopher and Martin, her brother Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her son-in-laws, daughter-in-laws, grandchildren, nieces and nephew and extended family and friends.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral are strictly private.

Peggy is reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass is on Tuesday at 11am in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hugh (Hughie) Ward, 25 Glenwood Park, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh (Hughie) Ward, 25 Glenwood Park, Letterkenny



Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Monday at 10am from St Eunan’s Cathedral via www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Owenie McFadden, An Ghlaisigh, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Owenie Mc Fadden (Owenie Eoghain Chnobhair) of An Ghlaisigh, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly of Knockfola.

Sadly missed by his wife Bríd, daughters; Caitlín and Michelle, his son Owen Paul, his brothers, Martin and Gerry, his sister, Sue, grandchildren and extended family.



Burial will take place in Knockfola Cemetery on Sunday. However, due to Government and HSE regulations, the wake and funeral will be strictly family only.



Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook page on Sunday at 12 noon.

William McGlynn, Drumkeen and formerly of Ballykerrigan, Cloghan

The death has taken place of William McGlynn, Drumkeen and formerly of Ballykerrigan, Cloghan.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Remains reposing at his home. Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen at 1pm on Sunday with interment in the adjoining churchyard.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Donegal Branch or St. Joseph's Patients Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Marley Funeral Directors.

Mary McCauley, Coastguard Station, Moville

The death has occurred of Mary McCauley, Coastguard Station, Moville.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Remains will repose at her son James McCauley’s residence, 11 Rosebank Court, Moville.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at the St. Pius X Church,Moville on Sunday at 10am via the parish webcam: www.movilleparish.com/webcam.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.