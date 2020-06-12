Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, June 12

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary B Humphreys (née Quinn), Skerries, Dublin and Mountcharles

- Peggy Coughlan, Cranny Lower, Inver

- Sean Murray, Donegal town and Dublin

- Edward (Eddie) McMenamin, Glencovitt, Ballybofey

- Mary Diver, née McGrath, 88 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

- Ann Lyne, née Boyce, Kilnamanagh, Dublin and Glenties

- Anna Quigley, née Doherty, Strandhill, Sligo and Quigley's Point

- Sean Gallagher, 46 Croaghan Heights, Lifford

Mary B Humphreys (née Quinn), Skerries, Dublin / Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Mary B Humphreys, Née Quinn, Skerries Co. Dublin, (late of Mountcharles Co. Donegal and formerly of the Revenue Commissioners and department of Justice).

She died peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice,Raheny, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary B was the wife of the late Paul and sister of the late Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving children, sons Joseph and Kevin, daughters-in-law Ciara and Jane, adored two grandchildren Sienna and Tadgh, brother Seamus, sisters Sophia, Patricia and Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Removal on to St. Patrick's Church Skerries for 10am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ardla Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, and donations can be made to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Webcam for funeral Mass: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-Patricks-skerries

Due to government advice and restrictions a private family funeral will take place.

A Memorial Mass will be held for Mary at a later date.

Peggy Coughlan, Cranny Lower, Inver

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy Coughlan, Cranny Lower, Inver.

Funeral arrangements later. Enquiries to John McGowan Funeral Directors on 087 270 66 99.

Sean Murray, 433 O’Duignan Avenue, Drumrooske, Donegal town and Dublin

The sudden death has taken place of Sean Murray, 433 O’Duignan Avenue, Drumrooske, Donegal town and Dublin.

Due to Covid-19 regulations the funeral home is private to family only.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later. All enquiries to Cassidy Brothers, Donegal town on 087 673 1189.

Edward (Eddie) McMenamin, Glencovitt, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edward (Eddie) McMenamin, Glencovitt, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill Facebook Page

Mary Diver, née McGrath, 88 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Mary Diver, née McGrath, 88 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and iInterment will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live from St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 11am on Saturday, June 13 and can viewed by following the link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.



Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Ann Lyne, née Boyce, Kilnamanagh, Dublin and Glenties

The death has occurred of Ann Lyne, née Boyce, Kilnamanagh, Dublin and Glenties.

In line with HSE/Government advice and to ensure the safety of all Ann’s family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Ann would take some time to light a candle and remember the good times spent with her.

When current restrictions are lifted a memorial service for Ann will be arranged.

Anna Quigley, née Doherty, Strandhill, Sligo and formerly of Quigley's Point

The death has taken place of Anna Quigley, née Doherty, Summerville Healthcare, Strandhill, Sligo and late of Crehennan, Quigley’s Point.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Lynne and son-in-law Proinsias Feehily, 95 Kevinsfort Heath, Sligo on Thursday, June 11.

Removal at 11am on Friday to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) for prayer service at 11.30am.

Funeral cortege will leave Seán Feehily’s Funeral home at 12.30pm, burial will follow in Redcastle Cemetery, Redcastle, Co.Donegal travelling via Whitecastle Methodist Church, pausing at crossroads below family home and onto Crehennan Road to arrive at approximately 3.30pm.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, reposing, prayer service and burial are private to family and friends only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Moville Methodist Church Hall Restoration Fund online at www.feehilys.ie/pay.

Sean Gallagher, 46 Croaghan Heights, Lifford

The death has taken place of Sean Gallagher, 46 Croaghan Heights, Lifford.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, June 12 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimer`s Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current government restrictions the house and fFuneral will be private to immediate family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.