Garda inspector defends level of policing in south-west Donegal

A south Donegal Garda inspector has defended the level of policing in rural areas in the south-west of the county after a local councillor described the level of community policing as “very, very poor”.

Concerns about the level of policing in rural areas in the south-west of the county were raised by Killybegs councillor Niamh Kennedy at the Donegal Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

The independent councillor said the area was feeling “a lack of any Garda presence”.

She expressed concerns about opening hours of garda stations in Carrick and Killybegs and said there is a lack of Garda presence from Glencolmcille to Dunkineely.

“There is little or no activity at all,” she said.

She said questions have been asked about the drugs unit in the area and also policing in Killybegs where there is still necessary activity in the fishing industry despite Covid-19.

“There are still a lot of strangers coming and going because of the fishing industry,” she said.

She said the garda station in the port appears to be closed more than it was in the past.

People are contacting local gardaí on their personal mobile phones rather than contacting the district headquarters in Ballyshannon as “they feel Ballyshannon is too far removed and they don’t know who they are speaking to”, she said.

“Older people are saying that because of Covid and they are so isolated, it would be really nice to see a squad car driving through a village or up and down a town to let people know that there is somebody there to look out for them,” she said.

'Very, very poor'

The level of community policing in the area is “very, very poor,” she said.

Inspector David Durkin told the JPC one garda is assigned to Carrick and there is one sergeant and six gardaí assigned to Killybegs garda station, with one garda out on long-term sick leave.

The Garda district is covered by “hubs” in Ballyshannon, Donegal Town and Glenties, with Glenties covering Dunkineely, Killybegs and Ardara, he said.

“I completely take your point that people in rural areas would like to see guards on duty and checkpoints here and there,” he said.

“We are endeavouring to be as visible as possible out there and proactive.”

With mandatory intoxication checkpoints and Covid-19 checkpoints being mounted, gardaí should be visible on the roads in the area, he said.

Killybegs cruise ships

He said inquiries have been made about what cruise ships are due to arrive in Killybegs amid concerns about new variants of Covid-19 arriving in the country.

“We have gone to lengths to monitor the cruise ships due to arrive in Killybegs to see what staff they have on it and what nationality of staff they have on it,” he said.

He admitted there is “a slight disconnect” when people call a Garda station some distance away from their locality as most calls are answered centrally by the communications centre in Galway.

If gardaí are open to giving out their own phone number, they are open to taking calls, he said.

“Most of them, particularly those who are living in the area, are generally good at answering calls even when they are off duty.”

Inspector Durkin said he would be happy to raise the concerns about the level of policing in the area.