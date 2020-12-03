Contact

Dates confirmed for delayed Ulster Minor Championship quarter-finals

Donegal to play Tyrone in Ballybofey before Christmas

Minors v Tyrone

Donegal minor manager Luke Barrett

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Donegal’s minor footballers will take on Tyrone in the Ulster Minor Championship quarter final on Sunday, December 20.

The Ulster Council have released a fixture schedule for the remainder of the 2020 Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Minor Football Championship which had been on hold because of the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

But with the easing of restrictions and a move back to Level 3, the go-ahead has been given for a return to competitive action at some levels.

And it means Luke Barrett’s Donegal can now focus their attention on a mouth-watering meeting with Tyrone at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey. The match on the Sunday before Christmas will throw-in at 1pm.

The winners of the Ulster minor championship will advance to the All-Ireland semi finals which will be played in mid-January with the All-Ireland final scheduled for the weekend of January 23/24. 

FIXTURES 

The full list of fixtures released by the Ulster Council are:

Sunday, December 20: Quarter Finals (All games at 1pm) 

Doire V Ard Mhacha at Owenbeg 

Dún na nGall V Tír Eoghain at Pairc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey 

Aontroim V Muineachán at Corrigan Park, Belfast  

Fear Manach V An Dún at Brewster Park, Enniskillen 

*If both teams are in agreement to play their fixture earlier that weekend, this will be facilitated by Ulster CCC*

Saturday/Sunday, January 2/3 - Semi-finals 

Dún na nGall / Tír Eoghain V Doire / Ard Mhacha at Venue TBC 

Fear Manach / An Dún V Aontroim / Muineachán  at Venue TBC 

Saturday/Sunday, January 9/10

Ulster Minor Final 

 

