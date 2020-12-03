Dates confirmed for delayed Ulster Minor Championship quarter-finals

Contact
Donegal minor manager Luke Barrett
Donegal’s minor footballers will take on Tyrone in the Ulster Minor Championship quarter final on Sunday, December 20.
The Ulster Council have released a fixture schedule for the remainder of the 2020 Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Minor Football Championship which had been on hold because of the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.
But with the easing of restrictions and a move back to Level 3, the go-ahead has been given for a return to competitive action at some levels.
And it means Luke Barrett’s Donegal can now focus their attention on a mouth-watering meeting with Tyrone at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey. The match on the Sunday before Christmas will throw-in at 1pm.
The winners of the Ulster minor championship will advance to the All-Ireland semi finals which will be played in mid-January with the All-Ireland final scheduled for the weekend of January 23/24.
FIXTURES
The full list of fixtures released by the Ulster Council are:
Sunday, December 20: Quarter Finals (All games at 1pm)
Doire V Ard Mhacha at Owenbeg
Dún na nGall V Tír Eoghain at Pairc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey
Aontroim V Muineachán at Corrigan Park, Belfast
Fear Manach V An Dún at Brewster Park, Enniskillen
*If both teams are in agreement to play their fixture earlier that weekend, this will be facilitated by Ulster CCC*
Saturday/Sunday, January 2/3 - Semi-finals
Dún na nGall / Tír Eoghain V Doire / Ard Mhacha at Venue TBC
Fear Manach / An Dún V Aontroim / Muineachán at Venue TBC
Saturday/Sunday, January 9/10
Ulster Minor Final
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from NenaghLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Nenagh Live, Nenagh People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Nenagh with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.