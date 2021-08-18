All the Laois GAA fixtures for the week ahead

Contact
Laois GAA Fixtures
Wednesday 18 August
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Quarter Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Castletown 19:15 Castletown v Ballypickas
Clonaslee 19:15 Clonaslee St Manmans v Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Camross GAA 19:15 Camross V Clough-Ballacolla
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Group D Round 3
Slieve Bloom GAA 19:15 Slieve Bloom v Ballylinan
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan’s Mountrath v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix
The Harps 18:30 The Harps v Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling “B” Championship Round 2 Group A
Borris in Ossory 18:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Clough Ballacolla Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling “B” Shield Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
Ballinakill 19:00 Ballinakill Ballypickas v St Pauls
Thursday 19 August
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Group A Round 3
Graiguecullen 19:15 Graiguecullen v Mountmellick
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Group B Round 3
Stradbally GAA 19:30 Stradbally v Rosenallis
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Group C Round 3
Emo GAA 19:15 Emo v Kilcotton
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Football Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / Winner on the Day)
Ballyfin 19:00 Ballyfin V Rathdowney
Killeshin 19:00 Killeshin V O’Dempsey’s
Ratheniska 19:00 Park Ratheniska V Colt
Courtwood 19:00 Courtwood V Ballyroan Abbey
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Round 3
Castletown GAA 19:00 Castletown V Rathdowney Errill
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Shield Semi- Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise v Raheen Parish Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling “B” Championship Group B Round 3
Borris in Ossory 19:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Ballinakill Ballypickas
Friday 20 August
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B Final (E.T. / Winner on the Day)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Emo v Arles Killeen
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
Pairc Aireil 19:15 Rathdowney Errill V Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Championship Quarter Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
Graiguecullen 19:00 Graiguecullen v Emo Courtwood
Pairc Acragar 19:00 Mountmellick Parish Gaels v St Joseph’s
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football “B” Championship Group A Round 4
Stradbally GAA 19:00 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Ballylinan
The Heath 19:00 The Heath V Killeshin
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football “B” Championship Group B Round 4
O'Dempsey's 19:00 O'Dempseys V Rosenallis
Camross GAA 19:00 Camross V Ballyfin Gaels
Saturday 21 August
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling “B” Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE ` 11:30 Rathdowney Errill V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Shield Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary
Rosenallis 12:00 Clough Ballacolla v Rosenallis
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling “B” Shield Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary – Venue determined by Toss)
Ballinakill / Emo 12:00 Ballyfin V Ballinakill Ballypickas / St Pauls
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 3A Final (E.T. / Winner on the Day)
LOETB CoE 19:15 Killeshin V Ballyfin
Sunday 22 August
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
LOETB CoE 11:00 The Harps v Park Ratheniska Timahoe
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Round 4
Pairc Aireil 12:00 Rathdowney Errill V Portlaoise
Abbeyleix 12:00 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V The Harps
Camross GAA 12:00 Camross V Castletown
Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling “B” Championship Group A Round 1Refixture
Ratheniska 12:00 Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels V Na Fianna
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football “C” Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)
Venue tbc 12:00 Group Winner v Colt Shanahoe
Venue tbc 12:00 Group Runner-up v Group Third
