All the Laois GAA fixtures for the week ahead

Wednesday 18 August

Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Quarter Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

Castletown 19:15 Castletown v Ballypickas

Clonaslee 19:15 Clonaslee St Manmans v Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Camross GAA 19:15 Camross V Clough-Ballacolla



Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Group D Round 3

Slieve Bloom GAA 19:15 Slieve Bloom v Ballylinan



Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)

Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan’s Mountrath v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix

The Harps 18:30 The Harps v Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels



Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling “B” Championship Round 2 Group A

Borris in Ossory 18:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Clough Ballacolla Gaels



Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling “B” Shield Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)

Ballinakill 19:00 Ballinakill Ballypickas v St Pauls



Thursday 19 August

Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Group A Round 3

Graiguecullen 19:15 Graiguecullen v Mountmellick



Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Group B Round 3

Stradbally GAA 19:30 Stradbally v Rosenallis



Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Football Championship Group C Round 3

Emo GAA 19:15 Emo v Kilcotton



Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Football Championship Q/Finals (E.T. / Winner on the Day)

Ballyfin 19:00 Ballyfin V Rathdowney

Killeshin 19:00 Killeshin V O’Dempsey’s

Ratheniska 19:00 Park Ratheniska V Colt

Courtwood 19:00 Courtwood V Ballyroan Abbey



Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Round 3

Castletown GAA 19:00 Castletown V Rathdowney Errill



Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Shield Semi- Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)

Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise v Raheen Parish Gaels



Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling “B” Championship Group B Round 3

Borris in Ossory 19:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Ballinakill Ballypickas

Friday 20 August

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 1B Final (E.T. / Winner on the Day)

MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Emo v Arles Killeen

Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group A Round 3

Pairc Aireil 19:15 Rathdowney Errill V Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football Championship Quarter Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

Graiguecullen 19:00 Graiguecullen v Emo Courtwood

Pairc Acragar 19:00 Mountmellick Parish Gaels v St Joseph’s

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football “B” Championship Group A Round 4

Stradbally GAA 19:00 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Ballylinan

The Heath 19:00 The Heath V Killeshin

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Football “B” Championship Group B Round 4

O'Dempsey's 19:00 O'Dempseys V Rosenallis

Camross GAA 19:00 Camross V Ballyfin Gaels



Saturday 21 August

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling “B” Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

LOETB CoE ` 11:30 Rathdowney Errill V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Shield Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary

Rosenallis 12:00 Clough Ballacolla v Rosenallis

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling “B” Shield Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary – Venue determined by Toss)

Ballinakill / Emo 12:00 Ballyfin V Ballinakill Ballypickas / St Pauls

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Div 3A Final (E.T. / Winner on the Day)

LOETB CoE 19:15 Killeshin V Ballyfin

Sunday 22 August

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)

LOETB CoE 11:00 The Harps v Park Ratheniska Timahoe

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling Championship Round 4

Pairc Aireil 12:00 Rathdowney Errill V Portlaoise

Abbeyleix 12:00 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V The Harps

Camross GAA 12:00 Camross V Castletown

Midlands Park Hotel U17 Hurling “B” Championship Group A Round 1Refixture

Ratheniska 12:00 Park Ratheniska Timahoe Gaels V Na Fianna

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football “C” Championship Semi Final (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary-First Named Home Venue)

Venue tbc 12:00 Group Winner v Colt Shanahoe

Venue tbc 12:00 Group Runner-up v Group Third