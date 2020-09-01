Contact

UPDATE: The latest Covid-19 figures for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Latest update on confirmed cases and deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

There have been 217 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. 

The figures, released this evening, Tuesday, September 1, have also revealed that there have been no further deaths from the virus. 

70% of new cases are in those aged under 45.

103 of the new cases are in Dublin; 25 in Kildare; 17 in Limerick; 17 in Tipperary; 7 in Waterford; 7 in Wicklow; 6 in Clare; 5 in Loth and the remaining  30 across counties Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway,  Kilkenny, Meath, Monaghan,  Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath and Wexford.

 

