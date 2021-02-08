Experts warn about risks of watching too much TV during lockdown

Experts have warned of the risks to our mental wellbeing from watching two much content on streaming platforms to pass the time during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Many people working or studying from home, or on temporary leave from work, have been binge-watching content on smartphones, tablets, laptops or big screen TVs.

Experts are worried this behaviour can be the cause of several negative traits such as lack of exercise, eating junk foods and poor sleeping pattern.

Therapist Ross Askins of the Mind and Body Works centre, which offers counselling and psychotherapy to clients, said:

“Clients who come to me describe an unusual relationship with marathon-viewing on streaming services in times of such unpredictability.

“Before Covid-19, bingeing was an issue many sought to stop.

“But now, it has become a readily available avenue of escapism, to dull the drudgery of lockdowns and take a break from bad news.

“Sedentary lifestyle can contribute to weight gain, which can be a physical side-effect of movie and series bingeing.

“And neglecting your physical health can affect your mental wellbeing.

“Enjoy a good movie, or watch a few episodes of something you love.

“But remember to get some fresh air, some exercise, some healthy food and mind yourselves, while adhering to the rules and keeping safe.”

In relation to students, counselling psychotherapist Marc Romero of Mind and Body Works said the Covid-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the student's quality of life - depriving them of many activities and social inputs, from sports clubs to spending time with friends.

Marc added: “Unfortunately binge watching has stepped in to fill that gap, providing entertainment in the short term but with the danger of becoming the main activity in their day to day life.

“In my professional practice I find many students with depression and anxiety symptoms due to the lack of having a schedule, a structured routine that includes a wide range of pleasant activities and a stable time to go to sleep, helping them to keep a balanced emotional and mental state.

“Therefore streaming platforms are a source of entertainment, but let's not forget our good old friends such as books, exercise or playing instruments, they will pay off the time that we invest in them with interest.”