What is in your horoscope this week - January 10, 2022

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

You’ll need to trust your instincts as some blurry aspects can make it hard to stay on track, especially when it comes to spending money. Your judgement about what to buy and when could be off beam, resulting in a waste of your hard-earned cash. Plus, with Mercury doing its backwards dance, it pays to keep receipts and read the small print as a matter of course.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

Don’t rush to take up an opportunity or accept an offer, as it might not be as good as it seems, Pisces. With key aspects involving aquatic Neptune in your sign, you may jump at something that turns out to be not so good for you. Add to this Mercury retrograde, and it’s wise to bide your time and find out more before you commit to anything. Slow and steady wins the race!

Aries 21 March – 20 April

Don’t let all your good work slide this week, as you could feel deflated if you do. The angle between Mars your ruler and Neptune can cause energy and confidence to dip, and incline you to indulge in wishful thinking rather than do anything concrete. And with Mercury rewinding, you’ll need to keep tabs on things to avoid mistakes. Simplify, and set your priorities.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

How do you really feel about someone? This week’s nebulous planetary picture could muddy the waters, making it hard to decide. If things were getting intense, a fuzzy Mars/Neptune tie can take the heat out of the situation and give you a chance to get in touch with what is best for you. On one score though, you’ll know without a doubt what you want, and be geared up to get it.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Mercury, your guide, slows down and turns retrograde this week, so it’s best not to leave anything until the last minute. Unexpected issues could upset your plans, or you might miss an opportunity. Along with this, Neptune’s confusing ties may find you dreaming big dreams, but lacking the motivation to put them into action. You’ll make a big impact over the weekend.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

You’re dreaming big dreams, but as Mars angles towards Neptune they could get you into trouble unless you rein them in and make a pact with reality. At the same time, you might strike gold if you allow yourself to be guided by your intuition. As Mercury goes into reverse, take extra care with business and financial matters too, and be sure to check the small print.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

What seemed like a brilliant idea could rapidly descend into a farce, so be warned. You’ll be in full creative mode, and with your imagination knowing no bounds, anything seems possible. To avoid hitting the earth with a bump, make use of the Sun’s merger with Pluto later in the week to give your plans the reality check they need. By then, you’ll be under no illusions about anything.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

Thoughtful Mercury, your personal planet, rewinds this week in an industrious part of your chart. It’s just as well to complete key tasks early, as things may go wrong when you don’t want or need them to. Sensitive energies mean you’ll be open to vibes. Yet your assessment of a situation could be distorted, so go easy. Need to make a decision? Leave it until the weekend, Virgo.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

How a situation appears is likely not how it is. Under the current ethereal skies, you could get something wrong due to distorted perception. Along with this, Mercury goes retrograde, so there may be misunderstandings or mixed messages. Yet as the Sun moves to align with potent Pluto, something can shift by the week’s end. You’ll have no illusions about things by then.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

A dreamy emphasis on your leisure zone suggests you could be drawn to splurge on anything that promises to brighten your day, provides entertainment, or makes a difference to your life. But the key is discrimination. A pause for thought might save you money. As the Sun in Capricorn moves to align with Pluto, you’ll begin to feel more resolute and able to fend off temptation.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

You may be torn between conquering the world or dreaming big dreams. With Mars in your sign angling towards Neptune, it’s best to go with the flow than waste energy. Yet if you have creative talents, you could make something very beautiful for your home. Be vigilant when committing to anything involving a lot of money though, as something might not be as it seems.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Trying to get a grasp of a situation may be more difficult than it should be. With hazy aspects on the go, you’ll find it hard to discern fact from fiction. Which is why it may be wise to postpone any decisions until you have a clear grasp of things. As the week gathers pace, you’ll start to understand. By the weekend all will become clear, and you’ll see this matter for what it is.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be aware of how powerful your imagination is, and how it can shape your destiny. You have an opportunity to bring a dream to life, and a well- formed plan will get you there.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Set your intentions early on as this can help avoid a lack of focus. With priorities to the forefront, it will be easier to take advantage of a great opportunity. Daily and weekly to-do lists could help.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Be choosy about those things you take on board. Think about the return for the effort involved and use this as a guide. Letting go of something will make it easier to embrace new developments.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your curiosity will lead the way, making this year sensational. You may be fascinated by ideas and projects, but don’t spread yourself too thin. One scheme could be extremely successful.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! The past could have an influence this year. You may reconnect with someone and find the chemistry between you is as strong as ever. Plus, an old hobby could become a lucrative side-hustle.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your ability to empathize with others could mean you connect with some interesting people. You have great warmth of spirit, and this will be rewarded with exciting opportunities and wonderful friendships.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This is a powerful year, when big decisions can lead to dynamic change. Getting rid of whatever no longer serves will clear space for bigger and better things. It looks to be very exciting!