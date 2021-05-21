100% good enough for Dublin but not Donegal - Paddy Diver

The Mica Redress Scheme has been described as a sham, by a leading campaigner.

A fortnight ago, Paddy Diver, lit the blue touch paper on the campaign for a boycott of the suppliers of the blocks at the heart of the current crisis.

The campaign, which has gathered momentum, is also calling for a 100% Mica Redress Scheme, as opposed to the current 90% / 10% scheme, which is proving inaccessible for many mica-affected homeowners.

Speaking to Donegal Live in the pouring rain in Carndonagh last Friday night as he gave out 'boycott' signs to the approximately 250-strong crowd, Mr Diver said he wanted people to put them up all over Inishowen and bring them to the protest in Buncrana on May 22.

Mr Diver said: “It is against Cassidy's as well for not showing any remorse. They made €1.5 million in 2017 and they never put one penny into a pot and that information is free to see for anyone who wants to check. They showed no remorse.

“On the government side of things, it is just off the charts. Why would the TDs not want to leave a legacy of in Inishowen?

“This would not happen in Kerry with the Healy-Raes, no way. We need somebody here in this county to stand up for us and care about the mica-affected homes and families.

“Charlie McConalogue, where are you?

“I am young and healthy and I will manage to get through this. But I feel sorry for older people.

“I had a neighbour on the phone to me actually crying. She is 70 years of age, she lost her husband last year, she can't fill out forms.

“There is no go-to place to help people with forms. She can't do the forms and she is living in a mica-affected house and her mental health is finished.

“She does not have the money to fix her home and no-one to help her fix it. No Credit Union will lend money for to mica-affected homeowners. No banks will lend them money.

“The whole Redress Scheme is a sham. It is a farce and it needs to be completely redone.”

The growing feeling in Inishowen and wider Donegal is that the Mica Redress Scheme needs to be fully funded.

Mr Diver said: “It should be 100%. If it is good enough for Dublin and Leinster, what is wrong with Donegal?

“I started this campaign when I got the form back from my engineer to say that my house had to be a full toss down.

“I went up the stairs and my daughter was up in her room and I heard her crying. And I went in and asked her what was wrong? And she said, 'Our house is going to be tossed down and we have nowhere else to go'.

“That's what tipped me over the edge and that's why I went after Cassidy's and the 100% redress. Look at the crowd that has turned out here tonight.

“People are not scared to say they have got mica. Before this they did not want to admit they had it. Now, everybody is starting to get together and say, 'Listen to us'. And even people who don't know me are coming to give their support because they know it is a disgrace.”

Turning to Saturday's (May 22) planned protests in Donegal and Mayo, Paddy said the next stop was Dublin.

He added: “We are also going to try and discourage people from using Cassidy's products 100% and the reason is, until there is a full investigation into their quarry, we have every right to. We need a full public inquiry into mica.”