WATCH: Want to dance but facing the challenge of social distancing? Here's one nifty solution

Contact
Desperate t dance but worried about social distancing - here's the perfect solution!
Never doubt that life goes on despite the impact of Covid-19 - you just have to think a bit outside of the box when it comes to social distancing recommendations.
Eilish Clarke has the right approach.....and her video has already attracted more than 176,000 views!
#NeverLetCovid19GetYouDown
#DancingQueens
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.