Derry mourns loss of prominent civil rights leader

The death has taken place of one of the leading civil rights leaders in Derry during the 1960s and early 1970s.

Fionnbarra O Dochartaigh passed away earlier today after a long battle with cancer.

A housing activist, Mr O Dochartaigh was one of the key organisers of the October 5 1968 march.

His involvement in the civil rights movement led to him being elected as a Stormont MP for mid Ulster, helping found the SDLP and serving as a Sunningdale coalition minister.

He had said his motivation in joining the campaign was the internment of his older brother, Pat Leo, for speaking Irish some years earlier.