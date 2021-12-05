Search

05 Dec 2021

Hospitality sector labels Covid restrictions a 'hammer blow' ahead of Christmas

Hospitality sector labels Covid restrictions a 'hammer blow' ahead of Christmas

Hospitality sector labels Covid restrictions a 'hammer blow' ahead of Christmas

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Hospitality organisations have warned that the reintroduction of Covid-19 restrictions for the Christmas period is a “hammer blow” to the sector.

A range of restrictions will be in place from December 7 to January 9, including the closure of nightclubs and strict social distancing requirements for bars and restaurants.

The rules will see the hospitality sector largely revert to the situation before October 22, with a maximum of six adults per table and no multiple table bookings.

It comes amid concern about increased socialising at Christmas and the threat posed by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

All the new Covid-19 restrictions as Taoiseach delivers 'difficult' address to nation

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe TD has announced targeted support for the hospitality sector modelled on the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) which operated in the earlier phases of the pandemic.

The scheme will supplement the support the sector is receiving under the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).

But Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, president of the Irish Hotels Federation, said this “falls far short” of what is needed.

She said: “It is devastating that the Government has failed to restore employment supports for hotels, despite the collapse in business levels witnessed throughout the country by our sector.

“We are calling on the Government to revisit this decision and urgently restore EWSS supports to November levels.

“The Government’s failure to support our sector is all the more disappointing given the assurance received that we would not face a cliff edge in terms of financial supports, but this is exactly what has happened.”

She added: “The Government can dress this up whatever way it likes – but the reality is that the supports announced come nowhere close to being enough given the extent to which hotel businesses levels have been decimated in recent weeks.

“Now, in addition to widespread cancellations, we face additional restrictions and significantly reduced Government supports. It is nothing short of a hammer blow to our sector.”

Restaurants Association of Ireland chief executive Adrian Cummins called for supports to be increased and backdated to help keep businesses afloat.

He said: “The EWSS scheme must return to 100% level and backdated to December 1.”

Licensed Vintners’ Association (LVA) chief executive Donal O’Keeffe said: “This is a real blow to the nightclubs and late bars.

“Practical, effective and affordable solutions now need to be developed.”

Mr Donohoe said: “The Government recognises the severe impact Covid-19 has had for many sectors across our economy, not least the hospitality sector.

“We have not been found wanting from the onset of this terrible disease, and to date, the Government has provided over 48 billion euro supporting both our economy and society.

“A further deterioration in the public health situation would impact our economic recovery, and as the Government has said consistently throughout this pandemic, there will be no cliff-edge to supports for citizens and businesses. We will keep these supports under review.”

Announcing the restrictions in a national address on Friday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “This is not about going back to the days of lockdowns.

“Across the country, very many people in the hospitality and entertainment industries will be bitterly disappointed by this news.

“Many of them will be fearing for their livelihoods.

“I want to reassure them that, just as we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government will stand by them and ensure that they have the financial supports necessary to weather this latest storm and to stay intact until we are out of it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media