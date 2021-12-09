Boris Johnson welcomes seventh child amid fallout from rule-breaking party

Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie has given birth to her second child with the Prime Minister after a tumultuous 24 hours for Downing Street.

Mr and Mrs Johnson announced the birth of a “healthy baby girl” at a London hospital this morning (December 9th).

The new arrival means Mr Johnson, 57, has at least seven children, although he has frequently obfuscated when asked exactly how many.

He has four children with his barrister ex-wife Marina Wheeler, as well as a son, Wilfred, born in April last year by his current wife.

It emerged during a court hearing in 2013 that he had fathered a daughter during an affair when he was London mayor in 2009.

Mr Johnson was reportedly present throughout the birth of his youngest daughter this morning.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: “Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

The couple announced they were expecting their second child together at the end of July, as the 33-year-old environmental campaigner spoke of having a miscarriage earlier in the year.

The birth of a sister for Wilfred came the morning after the Prime Minister announced England is entering Plan B to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

As well as facing Tory anger over the latest restrictions, Mr Johnson was battling the fallout of an allegedly rule-breaking Number 10 Christmas party last year which forced the resignation of senior Government aide Allegra Stratton.

Also on Thursday morning, the Conservatives were fined £17,800 over a controversial donation which helped cover the lavish refurbishments to the couple’s Downing Street flat.

The pair were photographed walking into the hospital, reportedly at 7.40am.

Mr Johnson will spend some time with his family, although it appears he is unlikely to take an extended period of paternity leave.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think there’s a recognition the Prime Minister has a unique role and this is a particularly challenging time for the country, and the Prime Minister will continue to lead, as the public would expect, while making time for his family.”