'We can all help to make this better' - HSE chief executive warns of incoming pressure in hospitals

Chief executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE) has warned hospitals will be under real pressure in December and January as a result of Covid-19.

Paul Reid has urged people to get the booster vaccine, with walk-in centres across the country open this weekend.

In a post on Twitter Mr Reid said:

“In December & January we know our hospitals will be under real pressure with currently 481 COVID19 patients & 113 in ICU.

“We can all help to make this better by taking up the booster vaccine when offered."



Queues at a walk-in vaccination centre in Greystones, Co Wicklow, earlier this week

“This weekend many locations open for walk-ins for specified groups.”

There are 18 walk-in vaccination centres open across the country today, with many experiencing long queues.

The centre at University College Dublin (UCD) has once again had to turn people away, with the HSE saying on Twitter it had reached capacity and would not be accepting any more walk-ins.

People had been queuing there for up to two and a half hours for a booster jab.

On Friday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin apologised to people who were turned away from the centre without receiving a vaccine earlier in the week.

Delighted to get my booster dose today. Thanks to all the staff and volunteers at Cork City Hall, who expect to get 1500 people vaccinated today. Every effort is being made to maximise vaccine numbers as the best protection we have against the threat of Omicron and Covid. pic.twitter.com/YtM3wXptGn — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) December 10, 2021

In Tipperary, a centre in Clonmel saw queuing times of two hours and twenty minutes, while there were waits of 90 minutes in Nenagh.

Other centres saw little or no queueing.

On Friday, Mr Martin said he was “concerned but hopeful” about Ireland’s Covid-19 situation, as he received a booster jab in Cork.

He said he hoped the HSE could deliver 1.5 million booster jabs before the end of the year.

Mr Martin, speaking at Cork City Hall, where he paid tribute to HSE staff, re-iterated that the uncertainty of the pandemic meant nothing could be ruled out.

“We have a series of restrictions in place now to January 9. That was agreed by Government following advice from The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

“One can never rule out anything in relation to Covid-19 because there are many twists and turns.”

He urged people to take care in the weeks ahead, but said that hospital numbers had become more encouraging in recent days.