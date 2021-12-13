Search

13 Dec 2021

Covid-19 patients in hospital increase slightly but overall numbers continue to drop

Slight increase in Covid-19 hospital numbers but admissions continue to drop

Reporter:

David Power

The number of Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital rose slightly in the last 24 hours, but continue to drop when compared with recent weeks. 

Latest figures show that there are 517 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals today.

That number is up 13 from yesterday.

The figure is 3.5% lower than last Monday, and 10.7% lower than two weeks ago.

The latest figures available show that there are 109 patients in ICU.

That is a slight drop on the previous figure of 111. 

Covid-19 patient numbers in hospital have continued to drop in recent weeks. 

The highest figure this year for Covid-29 patient numbers in hospital was 2020 on January 18 last. 

On July 9 of this year, there were just 50 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital. 

The number rose to 685 on October 22, but has seen a gradual decline since then. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media