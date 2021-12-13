Almost €100million allocated to sport sector for equipment and recovery post-pandemic

Ireland's sport sector is set to receive €80million in emergency funds after a "challenging" two years due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

The announcement was made today by Minister for Sport, Catherine Martin TD, and Minister of State for Sport and Gaeltacht Affairs, Jack Chambers TD.

Seventy three and a half million euro is being allocated in Covid-19 related funding to recover and grow post-pandemic, while €5.3million will go towards sport equipment.

The sport equipment roll out will include the provision of defibrillators for clubs, kits for school children and state-of-the-art equipment for high-performance athletes.

It's hoped the funding will provide stability and certainty to the sport sector as it looks ahead to 2022.

Minister Catherine Martin said, "As a nation so fond of sports, we are very supportive of our clubs, our competitors and of course everyone who enjoys physical activity. But the last two years have been two of the most challenging for all sports organisations and the announcement of this funding will come as a relief for the sports sector. It’s important that the sport sector is on a firm financial footing.

"The additional funding, coupled with the increase in the budget for sport in 2022, will ensure the long-term viability of our sports organisations, high performance sport and will make sure sport remains accessible to all. These emergency funds will reach all corners of the country, a myriad of activities and ensure clubs and grassroots groups continue their great work."

As part of the investments, provisions have also been made for the disability sport sector in line with the SportForAll initiative.

Financial support will be received by organisations such as Special Olympics Ireland, the Irish Wheelchair Association and Paralympics Ireland.