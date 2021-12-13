Search

13 Dec 2021

'Difficult travel conditions' this evening as Met Éireann issues yellow fog warning

Reporter:

David Power

A fog warning has been issued nationwide for this evening, with caution advised by Met Éireann due to difficult travel conditions. 

The warning is in place from 7pm this evening until 9am on Tuesday, December 14. Fog is forecast to develop in some areas with reduced visibility leading to difficult travel conditions.

There is also set to be strong winds in coastal areas. 

Met Éireann forecasts that southwest winds will reach gale force 8 on Irish coastal waters from Erris Head to Rossan Point to Malin Head.

The marine warning is in place from 11 pm on Monday night until 3am on Wednesday, December 15. 

It is expected to be largely dry tonight with some clear spells. Overnight lows of -1 to +4 degrees are forecast, with a touch of frost in places.

Southwest winds will strengthen in the northwest, but will stay light elsewhere allowing areas of fog to develop leading to reduced visibility.

For tomorrow, mist and fog will lift from most areas on Tuesday morning to leave it mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

However, across some western and northern counties it will be rather cloudy with some patches of light rain or drizzle at times, mainly affecting northwestern coastal areas.

Maximum temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

