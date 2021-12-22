Figures for Covid-19 patients receiving hospital treatment continue to drop

The number of Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital recorded a drop again yesterday, as figures continue their downward trend.
There are currently 431 Covid patients in hospitals across the country.
The figure represents a fall of 12 since yesterday.
The latest figure is 8.2% down on last Wednesday, and 20.2% lower than two weeks ago.
Latest figures show that there are 100 patients receiving treatment in ICU.
This is the lowest figure in ICU since November 12.
The number represents a slight drop on the previous figure of 102.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.