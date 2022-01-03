Hospital figures for Covid patients rise to highest number in 10 months

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has risen to 804, the highest number since last February.

This number represents the highest total since February 17th last.

It is 74% higher than last week, and 72% up on two weeks ago.

There were 124 new hospital cases in the past 24 hours, with 30 discharges in that time.

In contrast, the number of patients requiring ICU treatment has dropped slightly to 87 in ICU.

This figure is down four when compared to last week.

While the hospital numbers trend is alarming, Professor Luke O’Neill predicts 2022 will be the year we win the fight against Covid.

The immunologist said we will be able to return to normal life in the next 12 months – likely starting in spring.

He said: “The ultimate mission of medicine must be to get us back to the way things were. To get back to living full lives.”

Prof O’Neill said: “By the time we get to March and April, it will be a different story entirely – watch.”

He said widespread antigen testing, vaccine boosters and the arrival of new, effective medications for the virus means: “We will be able to live with it, because of all these various strategies.”

It is expected that this will mean no more masks, scrapping of social distancing and an end to the Covid pass system for hospitality. Annual vaccination jabs for the elderly and vulnerable is predicted to ensure protection.