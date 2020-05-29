Duo to CARRY a couch for 5k through Naas tomorrow for charity

We've all heard of Couch to 5k - the running initiative to turn slobs into running superstars. But two locals will give the phrase a new twist tomorrow, when they CARRY a couch for 5k through Naas.

Phil Mahon and Craig Higgins are doing this fundraiser with a difference in aid of the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Phil's wife Diane, who works for the organisation, explained: "Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the IWA have had to postpone all vital fundraising efforts across Ireland. They greatly need help to bridge this fundraising gap and ensure that they can support people with physical disabilities now and into the future."

Several fundraising initiatives for the Association will take place across the country tomorrow.

Phil and Craig's sofa shifting effort will start at 11am tomorrow morning, Saturday, May 30, from outside the Elsmore estate. They will travel up through the town, finishing at the Naas Ball.

So far, the pair have smashed their initial fundraising target of €500 and have already raised €1,950. If you would like to donate, you can via GoFundMe by CLICKING HERE.

Phil and Craig get in some practise carrying their couch