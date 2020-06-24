Paid Parking to be re-introduced in three Laois towns

Contact
Main Street, Portlaoise
Laois County Council is set to re-introduce paid parking in Portlaoise, Portarlington and Mountmellick.
The measure will take effect from next Tuesday, June 30 and the non-payment of appropriate parking fees may result in a fixed penalty notice.
"The reintroduction of paid parking will facilitate increased turnover of spaces in town centres, support local businesses and coincide with the commencement of Phase Three of the Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business," said the Council in a statemetn.
"In keeping with public health guidance, and as an alternative to payment by coin, Laois County Council wishes to bring to your attention the ‘Park by Text / Smartphone App’ option as the safe, convenient, cashless parking payment solution available in Portlaoise, Portarlington and Mountmellick. Visit www.parkingtag.ie for more details.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from NenaghLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Nenagh Live, Nenagh People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Nenagh with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.