Borris 'Beirut' jibe is 'not fair'

The footpaths in Borris-in-Ossory are the worst in Laois," Cllr Conor Bergin told the Borris-Mountmellick meeting.

Cllr Bergin was speaking in relation to his motion calling on the Council to allocate funding from the Irish Public Bodies Insurance Fund to carry out repairs to the footpaths on the Main Street.

“Borris is suffering badly from a high degree of vacant units. Significant funding has taken place in other towns. €270,000 has been allocated for Mountmellick and Rathdowney. I'm disappointed that Borris has not been included in this allocation.

“Borris ranks as one of the worst in the county in terms of footpaths. It is actually dangerous,” he stated.

Cllr John King said that Cllr Bergin was making Borris sound like Beirut. Cllr Bergin rejected this. “I don't think that's a fair comment,” replied Cllr Bergin.

Cllr James Kelly noted that Irish Public Bodies had made funding available in the face of a lot of insurance claims.

“Funding was made available to every local authority. The problem is the cost of putting in the footpaths. The fact is that €207,000 for Rathdowney and Mountmellick is not going to do that much. In Borris there is a long wide footpath.”

Edmond Kenny told Cllr Bergin that the Council would meet with him on site to undertake an inspection of the footpaths on Main Street.