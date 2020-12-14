Council told to act with urgency to address potential flooding problems at Creggan reservoirs in Derry

Local representatives have said that Derry's council needs to act with urgency to set-up a management partnership at Creggan reservoirs.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has proposed working with central government departments to prepare a ‘detailed business case’ to seek the necessary capital and revenue finances.

It will also continue dialogue with Creggan Country Park Enterprises Ltd (CCPEL) and explore the possibility of the council with CCPEL, taking on the joint role of Reservoir Manager.

The Derry News recently uncovered information which identified the local reservoirs as ‘high risk’.

A flood inundation map shows that in the event of reservoir failure, areas as far away as the Strand Road and Buncrana Road would be impacted.

At present it is known that the flood risk associated with the reservoirs will affect developments at Fort George, a community centre and social housing in the Glen area, the A2 Buncrana Road, possible Magee expansion and Ardnashee School.

In addition, private development at the former Arntz Belting site falls within the flood inundation zone.

Speaking at a meeting of the council's Environment and Regeneration committee last week, Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson welcomed the new council proposal saying it is a ‘key step, but only a step’.

DUP Alderman David Ramsey said it is disappointing that when the lease for the reservoirs was drawn up there was a weakness in it.

SDLP councillors Mary Durkan and John Boyle said they were happy with the proposals but said it didn’t seem to capture the urgency needed.

Cllr Boyle added that the partnership needs to be formed to unlock key projects across the city.

People Before Profit Councillor Eamonn McCann echoed those views saying an ‘injection of urgency is needed’.

The A2 Buncrana Road is an integral part of development plans in Derry.

A proposed health hub and any private development on the Fort George site cannot go ahead until road infrastructure around it is upgraded. It’s understood plans for the second phase of the NW science and IT office block at Fort George can commence without the A2.

In June, Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon announced her commitment to fund the continued development of the A2 Buncrana Road, as part of her plan to ‘aid economic recovery and community transformation while addressing regional imbalance’.

The Minister has also stated that she is committed to ensuring that this scheme is ‘future-proofed’ and will help stimulate green recovery.

A spokesperson for DfI said it continues to progress the A2 Buncrana Road scheme working in partnership with local stakeholders.

The scheme objectives, he said, include improving transport links, road safety, and traffic progression and contributing to the regeneration of the area whilst maintaining the environment and achieving value for money.

In terms of a timeline, the spokesperson added: “The current programme shows that the Minister would hope to be in a position to decide upon the progression to the next stage, which includes the publication of the draft statutory orders for consultation, by mid-2021.

“This includes publication of the Draft Direction Order, Draft Vesting Order and associated Environmental Impact Assessment.

“Improvements could be facilitated by planning applications for development proposals in advance of the plans for the A2.”