Huge drugs seizure in Kildare, man arrested

Contact
Gardaí in Kildare seized €215,000 of suspected cannabis herb and cocaine during a search operation in Kildare on Saturday evening, March 27.
As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, Gardaí conducted an intelligence operation and obtained a search warrant for a premises in Kildare yesterday evening at approximately 5.30pm.
During the course of the operation, Gardaí seized suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of approximately €200,000, and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €15,000. All drugs will be sent for analysis. A quantity of drug paraphernalia was also seized.
One man, in his mid-20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Naas Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from NenaghLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Nenagh Live, Nenagh People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Nenagh with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.