Liquidated Donegal company in Revenue settlement of almost €600,000

A Donegal property development company that has gone into liquidation has had a settlement with the Revenue of almost €600,000 published in the latest Revenue tax defaulters list.



McGettigan Construction Limited of Glebe, Kilmacrennan, has an unpaid settlement of €594,180 following a Revenue enquiry for under-declaration of VAT.



The company has been ordered to pay €315,191 in tax, €184,432 in interest and €94,557 in penalties.

Revenue said that the entire amount remained unpaid as of March 31.



In another case listed on the Revenue’s tax defaulter’s list, which was published on Tuesday, a Donegal plumbing contractor and retailer reached a settlement of almost €60,000.



McGonagle Group Limited of Lematuder, Culkeeny, Malin reached a settlement of €59,372.52 following a Revenue audit for under-declaration of corporation tax, PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT.

The company has been ordered to pay tax of €40,708.21, interest of €8,917.03 and penalties of €9,747.28. Revenue said none of the settlement was outstanding as of March 31.

In the largest case on the list, a motor dealer from Offaly was ordered to pay €11.7 million to Revenue.



James Joseph Daly, trading as Any Gear, with an address at 13 Grays Meadow, Cloghan, Co Offaly reached a settlement for €4.5 million in tax, €2.55 million in interest and almost €4.6 million in penalties.



Revenue said the entire settlement remained unpaid as of March 31, 2021.



The Revenue has listed 30 cases where €21.37m in total settlements have been made. The cases cover settlements between January 1 and the end of March.

Court fines imposed

A number of people from Donegal also appeared on the list of cases that were before the courts for tax or duty offences. They were some of the 44 such cases published in which €106,067 of court fines were imposed.



Peter C McMenamin, a motor mechanic from Cloghanbeg, Cloghan was fined €5,000 for failure to lodge income tax.



Ryan Coll, a subcontractor of Maymore, St Johnston was fined €2,500 for misuse of marked mineral oil.



Paddy Collins, 32, Beechwood Grove, Lifford was fined €3,000 for misuse of marked mineral oil.



Liam Gallagher, Crislamore, Burnfoot was fined €2,500 for misuse of marked mineral oil.

Justin McCauley, 60 Ardcluain, Killiclug, Letterkenny, who works in car sales and repairs, was fined €5,000 for misuse of marked mineral oil.



Michael Joseph McGee, a financial consultant of Glenleighan, Fintown was fined €5,000 for misuse of marked mineral oil.



Nigel McKeever, 5 Barnes Court, Donegal Road, Ballybofey was fined €5,000 for misuse of marked mineral oil.



Christopher Murray, a plasterer of 13 Cillard, Carndonagh was fined €2,500 for misuse of marked mineral oil. Shane Patterson, a mechanic of Aughnagaddy, Glebe, Ramelton was fined €2,500 for misuse of marked mineral oil.



Patrick O'Hara, a publican, of The Jolly Farmer, Cloghore, Ballyshannon was fined €633.50 for failure to hold a current liquor licence.

Michal Kostuch of 4 New Line Court, Letterkenny was fined €2,500 for illegal selling of tobacco products.

Aileen Flynn, The Stables, Drumdoit, Castlefinn was fined €1,250 for obstruction of a revenue officer.