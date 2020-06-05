Laois businessman's blonde ambition to help domestic abuse service

The President of Portlaoise Rotary Club recently bleached his own hair blonde in his garden live online, to raise money for women and children facing domestic abuse in the home.

Estate agent John O'Brien got other club members and people in his home town of Stradbally, Portlaoise and across Laois, to donate a total of €2,400 for his hairdressing efforts.

This week he handed the cheque over to Portlaoise Garda station who accepted it on behalf of the Laois Domestic Abuse Service (LDAS), which supports women and children who are attempting to flee from abuse in the home.

“I was absolutely thrilled at the amount raised, my first goal was €1,000, and then €2,000. I sincerely thank all the people that supported me.

“There was plenty of banter too, about blondes having more fun, and was I cracking up altogether in the lockdown,” said Mr O'Brien.

The Rotary Club has long supported the LDAS, having previously chosen them as one of the benefactors of their Christmas Tree of Remembrance.

“We chose them again because during the Covid-19 lockdown we recognised that in Laois as everywhere, the situation was much worse for anyone in an abusive home,” he said.

After a three week campaign to boost his Gofundme, he got the dye in his local chemist and filmed his efforts.

“I filmed it myself in my back garden in Stradbally. It was my first time to dye my hair. I trimmed it since, so who knows it could be another business for me,” he joked.

The club is made up of mostly business people who want to give back and support the Laois community. In particular it aims to encourage young people to achieve their best through projects like their Youth Leadership, chef competitions and Be Safe Be Seen campaigns in schools.

Many of the members are still waiting to reopen their businesses.

“We are all looking forward to getting up and running again,” the President said.

“Portlaoise Gardaí have also been a fantastic support to us on this project,” said Mr O'Brien.

The Laois Domestic Abuse Service website explains their services and links to donate to them. It also has a 'delete history' button, to protect users' privacy. See it here.