Search

30 Dec 2021

Public warned of longer waits for PCR tests if they are not essential workers

Public warned of longer waits for PCR tests if they are not essential workers

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

The Health Secretary has told people they may have to “wait a little bit longer” for PCR testing as the system comes under “significant pressure” amid surging levels of coronavirus infections.

With Scotland reporting a record of almost 16,000 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday – the highest daily total in the pandemic so far – Humza Yousaf warned that the testing system does “not have an infinite capacity”.

Only a “very few” slots for PCR testing were available in Scotland on Wednesday, according to the UK Government website.

Amid such pressure, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said some slots are now being prioritised for essential workers – such as those working in the NHS or public transport – insisting this is a “sensible step to take at this stage”.

Mr Yousaf, meanwhile, rejected the suggestion that the Covid testing system is “on the brink”, saying: “I wouldn’t use that characterisation.”

However, he told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “The testing regime is undoubtedly under significant, significant pressure; that is why we have had to prioritise essential workers.

“We don’t have an infinite capacity when it comes to testing so, when we reach that capacity, it is important we prioritise those essential workers.

“So, yes, you may have to wait a little bit longer than you normally would pre-Omicron for a test, but please keep trying because new slots become available on the website throughout the day.”

Mr Yousaf added: “I think everybody would recognise we have one of the best testing regimes in the entire world.”

While he accepted that people “may be waiting longer than they would have done pre-Omicron given we don’t have infinite capacity”, he said “I don’t think people expect us to have unlimited capacity”.

Reports that UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid may have “privately admitted” there is a worldwide shortage of Covid tests are “deeply concerning” – with Mr Yousaf saying he has been advised that the UK Government is seeking to increase capacity at its Lighthouse laboratories over the coming weeks.

He added: “Instead of speculating on rumours, I will take it up personally and privately with Sajid Javid, because I would be concerned if there were worldwide shortages.

“But the messages I am getting from the UK Government are certainly that they are looking to add capacity in the days and weeks ahead.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media