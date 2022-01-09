Increase in Scottish Covid-19 intensive care cases

There were 55 people in intensive care with Covid-19 on Saturday, Public Health Scotland figures show.

It is an increase of seven from Friday when the intensive care total was 48.

The data also shows that 13 of the people requiring intensive care have been treated for more than 28 days.

There are 1,382 people in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, an increase of 20 from Friday.

The figures show there were 7,561 new cases of Covid-19 reported, although there are delays in people receiving results from PCR tests.

Of the 38,423 new tests for Covid-19 that reported results, 23.2% were positive.

There were three new reported deaths of people who have tested positive for the virus, though the figure may be higher as register offices are closed at the weekend.

A first dose of a vaccine has now been received by 4,391,558 people, while 4,045,667 have received their second dose and 3,101,096 have received a third dose or booster.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “There continue to be large volumes of tests being processed by labs. This and the holiday weekend have impacted turnaround times resulting in delays between specimens being taken and results being received and reported.

“Public Health Scotland are continuing to monitor the situation.”