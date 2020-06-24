Rick O'Shea to host free online virtual arts and culture event from Maynooth University this Thursday

Maynooth University will present a free virtual arts and culture experience on this Thursday, June 25, entitled ‘Together, apart.’ Hosted by RTÉ broadcaster and presenter of The Book Show Rick O’Shea, this virtual event will feature novelists, poets, playwrights, journalists, and international musicians, all coming together to celebrate the power of the arts.

'Together, apart' will begin at 8pm and features pre-recorded videos of performances and reflections by accomplished writers and artists, including talented Maynooth University alumni.

Some of those contributing to this unique event include Anne Griffin, author and winner of the Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year 2019; playwright and novelist John MacKenna; award-winning Turkish journalist and political thinker Ece Temelkuran; award-winning writer and Irish Times journalist Áine Ryan; and spoken word artist - and Maynooth University alumna – Felicia Olusanya, who performs under the name Felispeaks.

Spoken word artist Felispeaks

According to the organisers, "at an unprecedented time when technology has allowed us to stay more connected than ever, this fully virtual event highlights the importance of the arts across Ireland and around the globe".

'Together, apart' continues the Maynooth University tradition of a summer event celebrating the arts. Recent years have seen Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson, singer Eimear Quinn and writer Michael Longley honoured. Last year, the Webb Sisters and special guests joined a sold-out audience for an evening of conversation and songs by the late Leonard Cohen.

This year’s event will be a virtual experience to be enjoyed wherever you are, whenever it suits you. Tune in on mu.ie/togetherapart at 8pm on Thursday, June 25.

John MacKenna