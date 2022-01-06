Search

06 Jan 2022

It's back! Guest line-up revealed for the first Late Late Show of 2022

Late Late Show Late Late Show Late Late Show Late Late Show Late Late Show

Reporter:

Reporter

The Late Late Show and host Ryan Tubridy return to screens this Friday night for the first show of 2022 with a stellar guest line-up.

Charlie Bird with his army of volunteer climbers, Leitrim's Seamus O’Rourke, comedian Jason Byrne, and Bosco are among the guests for this week's show.

RTÉ stalwart Charlie Bird has been candid about his recent Motor Neuron Disease diagnosis, and tomorrow evening, Charlie will be back in studio with a cast of willing volunteers to launch the inaugural "Climb with Charlie" event.  Charlie, along with Vicky Phelan, hopes to inspire thousands of Irish people to climb Croagh Patrick and other peaks around the country (and across the world!) on April 2nd next.

Details about how you can get ready for the challenge in the twelve weeks between now and then and how to register for the Croagh Patrick event. We'll hear from Charlie, Vicky, Mary McAleese, Davy Fitzgerald, Baz Ashmawy, Joanna Donnelly, Dr Harry Barry, Dermot Bannon, Karl Henry and many, many more who are throwing their full support behind the epic climb.

Leitrim actor and writer Seamus O'Rourke, beloved by Late Late Show audiences, will be giving us his inimitable take on "new year, new you", while comedian Jason Byrne will be giving us all a laugh through his trials and tribulations of the last year.   

The magnificent music of the Beatles will be showcased with stunning performances by Niamh Farrell and Somebody's Child.

And we may even get to have a look inside Bosco's box...All will be revealed!

Catch The Late Late Show on Friday night at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media