What's in your horoscope this week ahead of Christmas?

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

A positive shift may be in the air, as something you’ve been hoping for looks likely to happen. There might be one last hurdle to overcome, and to do so you’ll need to push through some self-imposed barriers. Go for it, as a golden prize awaits. The weekend brings a chance to decompress and get your bearings. The opportunity to unwind could be so very welcome.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

The Sun’s move into your social sector lights up this zone just in time for the holidays. It’s also an opportunity to kick back and enjoy the party scene if you want to. Intense emotions suggest someone could be resentful if you don’t invite them along or spend more time with them. Sort this issue out sooner rather than later so you can enjoy yourself and revel in the festive fun.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

This looks to be a zesty festive week, when you’ll want to give gifts that have that personal touch and are a little different. Plus, you may have a few pleasant surprises coming, with unexpected guests and calls. As the Sun eases into Capricorn it’s time to set your intentions for 2022. If an issue arises, avoid making something out of nothing this weekend.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

Big plans can be a feature of this week, with fresh ideas and opportunities encouraging you to let go of the past and embrace bigger and better things. With the holidays fast approaching, your mind may be on anything but preparations and arrangements. Sort out those lingering issues early so you’ll have a clear run, and an easier time over the weekend. You deserve it!

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Saturn’s angle to Uranus could result in tensions being played out. If you’ve resisted doing something important, snapping to might work wonders. And the outcome can be a huge relief. The days ahead have a therapeutic quality that may resolve lingering issues. Conversations could be intense, but if you steer carefully the outcome might be very rewarding.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Feel as though you’re in the middle of a major drama? Themes of power and control, as well as brilliant insights and the potential for a revolution, are showing. There’s a lot going on at a very busy time of the year, so it might help to simplify things or take a philosophical approach. Despite this, there’s potential for some positive strides and a real sense of bonding.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

Cut out anything that you don’t need to do, as the less you have on your plate, the better Leo. Unexpected situations could disrupt your plans, yet might result in a shift that changes things for the better. You may get bogged down at work or with holiday preparations and try to be too perfect. Relax, and it will all come together. Even if there are a few hiccups.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

The Sun’s move into Capricorn increases the emphasis on fun and leisure. Yet you might still feel a tad hassled. With prudent Saturn angling towards trendsetter Uranus you’ll be ready to break with tradition and try something different this holiday week. If it’s going to be too stressful, opt for the easier approach. It’s important to unwind, so don’t put pressure on yourself.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Underlying relationship issues may cause unease unless you tackle them early on, allowing for friends and family to feel more relaxed. With so much happening, be prepared for a hectic time that will bring out the best in you. Communication can be key to resolving an ongoing issue. The right words spoken at the right time could reassure you and help to make everything alright.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

You may try and reason your way out of any dilemmas, but in the end it all comes down to trusting your instincts. Whatever complications you face, there is light at the end of the tunnel. This week brings the chance of a reset that gets 2022 off to a positive start. You’ll realize that certain things can’t go on as they are. The decision to embrace new options could boost morale.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Have last-minute gifts to buy? Don’t obsess over getting this right, as a potent tie suggests you’ll never get anywhere. Choose the simplest options such as a gift card, and go from there. An ongoing issue could move towards resolution as a sparky angle can find you overcoming resistance and making a move. The weekend might bring you and another closer than expected.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

The Sun’s move into your sign means you’ll be in your element over this hectic week, and keen to make your mark. Half the fun at these times is letting others chip in, so giving people space to do so will bring everyone together. The willingness to be bold and try something different could mean a money-making opportunity comes to life, and you’ll be excited by its potential.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be open to forward-thinking ideas, and this willingness to embrace them could catapult you to the next level. Eager to try something different? It can be a real game-changer.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This is the year to aim high and believe in yourself. You’ll have enough grit and determination to overcome any challenges along the way. Little by little, you’ll achieve everything you set out to do.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll have confidence, and this will attract plenty of attention. Others might not agree with everything you’re doing though, so try negotiation or compromise rather than carry on regardless.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your creative flair will be on display, so it would be no surprise if you were offered a golden opportunity. You could hesitate too long, so it might be better to snap it up and see where it takes you.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! What a year! This could be a time of dynamic change that encourages a breakthrough. What you plan on doing can be a challenge and take you right out of your comfort zone, but it will be worth it.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your desires will be powerful and could override logical thinking. Because of this it’s vital that you give your goals some thought and consider the consequences. If you get it right, you’ll do really well.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your imagination may be more powerful than usual, so use it wisely. Write down what you want to have happen and read it daily, and there’s a better chance you’ll get it. Avoid dwelling on the negative.