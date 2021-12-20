7 in 10 Irish employers want hybrid working model to continue in future, says survey

Most Irish employers want a hybrid model of office and remote work going forward.

That's according to a recent survey across 280 organisations by Compliance Institute, which found almost 7 in 10 employers want employees to split their time between both modes of working.

People across Ireland have been advised to work from home where possible due to the presence and increased transmissibility of the Covid-19 variant, Omicron.

Sixty seven percent of organisations say employees working from home will still need to visit the office at least once a week, with 53% saying workers will have to be in-office two or three days per week.

CEO of the Compliance Institute, Michael Kavanagh, spoke about the findings and said, "We have reached another roadblock in terms of workers returning to the office, but we are all hoping that the advice will change at some stage in the New Year. When this happens, there is likely to be something of a trial period for many organisations as they figure out the best way to accommodate their staff’s changed situations, needs, and preferences."

The survey also found over a quarter of employees will need to be close enough to the office for a weekly commute, with more than 3 in 10 organisations allowing employees to work remotely from anywhere in Ireland.

Most employers were noted as being open to adopting some form of remote working, with just 4% of organisations reporting it would no longer be an option.

Mr Kavanagh said, "Remote working has the potential to become a contentious issue among workers and employers alike as efforts are made to marry the needs and desires of workers with the goals and best interests of the businesses. The pandemic has changed many people’s live/work situation as well as their goals and ambitions, and so patience and communication will be required by both employers and employees to figure out workable solutions and compromises in the months ahead.

"Questions will need to be asked such as whether it's tenable to keep renting office or commercial space when a large portion of your staff are working from home, from an alternative location, or abroad. Will employee retention become an issue if remote working is not allowed? There are many elements to weigh up."