ALERT: Batch of CBD food supplement recalled from shops due to unsafe THC levels
A batch of a popular CBD oil has been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).
The FSAI issued the recall alert about 'Kama Hemp CBD Oil 750mg CBD 10%' after "unsafe" levels of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) were detected.
The implicated batch is marked with the code B 221109 and best before date 09/11/2022, and people are being advised to avoid consumption.
The levels of THC in the product were flagged based on the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) acute reference dose.
Distributors and retailers are requested to withdraw the affected batch from the market and from sale respectively.
They have also been requested to display point-of-sale recall notices in stores where the affected batch was sold and on websites as well.
