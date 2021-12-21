'I think it would be efficient' - Sinn Féin TD calls for vaccine roll-out in schools

Sinn Féin has called for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout for children to take place in schools.

Donnchadh O Laoghaire, the education spokesperson for the party, said today (December 21) that children should be given the Covid-19 vaccine in schools.

The TD said that this would be a “logical” step.

It is expected that the vaccine programme for children aged five to 11 will begin fully in January.

“The school is very regularly a location for frequent vaccinations or vaccinations in the regular course of a child’s life,” he said.

Such a system would be “logical and good in terms of the relationship and trust that parents have”.

“I think it would be efficient,” he said.

Here are today's walk-in #COVIDVaccine clinics. We're operating some walk-in clinics for dose 1 and dose 2, and booster vaccines for healthcare workers and people aged over 40. #ForUsAll ⤵️ Keep an eye for updates on queueing times throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/vZLvdDw4Zv — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 21, 2021

He called on the Government to ensure that teachers and pupils in schools are safe and protected from Covid-19.

“Now is the time to throw the kitchen sink at this,” he said.

“It is too important. No reasonable expense can be spared here.”

Deputy O Laoghaire said that he did not want to see schools staying closed after the Christmas holidays.

“I sense from NPHET that they are very anxious not to interfere in any way in that.”

But he warned that schools needed all the supports possible.

“We can’t keep asking school communities to produce miracles here,” he said.