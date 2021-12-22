TD calls on Education Minister to run next year's Leaving Cert on same basis as 2021

A TD is calling on the Minister for Education to run next year's Leaving Cert on the same hybrid basis as 2021.

Deputy Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, who is in favour of "urgent" radical reform of the exam system wants Minister Norma Foley to bring "certainty" to students who will be sitting the Leaving Certificate in 2022.

He said, "Final year second level students have been through a huge amount of disruption over the last two years, with rolling school closures, and significant upheaval in their learning environment because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The loss of in person teaching in fifth year combined with the interruptions since September due to teachers not being available and the impact of substitutions should inform what we do next."

According to the deputy, nobody wants to be in this position but it's "only fair" to give students clarity now.

He said, "The Minister for Education should make a quick decision to run the Leaving Cert for 2022 on the same hybrid basis as last year. [She] must accept that the education experience for students is still being negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“By bringing certainty for students now, the Minister will remove any confusion for the rest of the school year by accepting again that the hybrid system of written exams and calculated grades will be needed again in 2022.