22 Dec 2021

Almost €3m allocated to encourage people with disabilities to be active in community

Reporter:

Reporter

Almost €3million has been allocated to projects encouraging the participation of people with disabilities in the community. 

Minister of State with Special Responsibility for Disability, Anne Rabbitte, announced the news today. 

Thirty nine projects across all 31 Local Authorities will be authored a total €2.5million under the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund 2021. 

Access Together and Creating Awareness and Access in Galway have both been allocated the largest sums of €100,000, followed by €80,000 for Creative Ability Training Academy in Fingal, Dublin, and Ballymore Eustace Disability, Age and Climate Friendly River Walk in Kildare. 

The funding was established by Minister Rabbitte under Budget 2021. It's hoped it will support people with disabilities participating in local activities, removing barriers to community involvement, and to support the promotion and implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) in communities. 

This year (2021), the funding is being provided through Local Authorities.

Welcoming the news, the minister said there was a huge interest in funding and said, "Much will be done through the projects that are receiving funding today, and there is much more than we can continue to achieve through this Fund over the coming years. 

"Much will be done through the projects that are receiving funding today, and there is much more than we can continue to achieve through this Fund over the coming years. 

“The provision of this funding speaks to this government’s commitment and willingness to make our local places and spaces accessible to all. Reflecting on the applications received, Local Authorities made a significant number of applications for capacity building and awareness raising within their organisations and it is my intention to engage with Local Authorities over the coming year to address these needs in a structured format." 

The full list of recipients is available to view here

