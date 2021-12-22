Rose of Tralee organiser confirms married and trans women can enter pageant

Married women and trans women can now enter the Rose of Tralee pageant.

Executive Chair of the festival Anthony O'Gara confirmed the news on Radio Kerry today, according to the Journal.

The annual event sees women of Irish descent from all over the world compete to be crowned Rose of Tralee.

The age limit has also been extended to include those up to the age of 29 years old.

Speaking about the new rules, O'Gara said, "You can’t have reached your 30th birthday by September 1."

He continued: "We’re confirming that married women can enter, and somebody who identifies as a woman, as a female would be very, very welcome to enter."

According to O'Gara, trans women have been welcome in the past but wanted to confirm it as the information hadn't been "stated possibly strong enough in the past".

The 2020 event was cancelled for the first time in its 61 year history due to the Covid-19 pandemic.