Two men killed in separate incidents on Irish roads in last 24 hours

Two people have died following separate road incidents in Ireland since yesterday evening.

Gardai are investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle which happened in Terenure, Dublin, at 9.10pm on Thursday.

The bike rider, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, at the junction of Kimmage Road West and Whitehall Road.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed forensic investigators and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision - particularly those with dash-cam footage - to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Elsewhere, a man in his 20s has died after a collision on the R236 in St Johnston, Dundee, Co Donegal.

The incident, which happened at 9.15pm, involved two cars.

The driver in his 20s, who had what Gardai describe as "serious injuries" was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he has since died.

At time of publication, the road is still closed and local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.