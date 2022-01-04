Teenage girl whose eye was ruptured in vicious Dublin assault gives update on her condition

A 17-year-old girl who had one of her eyes ruptured in a vicious Dublin assault last week has given an update on her condition.

Alanna Quinn-Idris (17) was with a male friend, named Louis, when the two were attacked outside the Civic Centre on the Ballyfermot Road in Dublin at roughly 9.30pm, last Thursday night, December 30.

It has been reported that the attackers used a hurley, a saddle post from an electric scooter, and a knife in the barbaric attack.

The friend was stabbed while he and another bystander tried to help Ms Idris, who later ended up with broken bones in her cheek and eye socket, broken teeth, and a ruptured right eye.

Her mother, Jamie Quinn, told The Irish Independent that her daughter has been tormented in recent years by a group of young males who hang around the area.

GoFundMe:

Ms Quinn-Idris has since posted an update on her condition on a GoFundMe fundraiser set up for her and her friend.

She explained: "I just want to start this post off by saying thank you so so much to everyone who’s sent me a message over the past few days; I’ve been absolutely showered with love and support by so many kind hearts."

"I’m trying my best to reply to everyone as fast as possible, but I just want to say that words cannot express how grateful I am for every single one of you."

She continued: "I’m not the best at writing things but I just want to say that throughout this whole experience, I’ve tried my best to maintain a positive attitude and just be appreciative of the fact that both me and Louis are still here alive and safe.

Today was admittedly harder.

"I’ve finally accepted that there is an over 90 per cent chance that I won’t be able to see out if my right eye again, which sucks because my right side is my good side lol.

Ms Quinn-Idris added that, despite all this, she is grateful that her friend is recovering well and was there with her that night, along with everyone else that intervened and got them medical aid.

Following this, another statement from her mother read: "When her dad called the other night asking to give the go ahead, I wasn't too sure."

"I did not want people to think that we were taking the opportunity to make a profit off this horrible horrible situation... but then I thought to myself a couple of hundred euro would be nice if she was lucky, she could do a nice few days away somewhere when she has recovered enough with her friend."

She continued: "I never in my wildest of wild dreams could have imagined it would have gone this far for her... I don't even know how to express my gratitude to each and every person; and not only for the donations, the love and encouragement is just as appreciated.

Ms Quinn-Idris' mother also revealed that the family has decided to relocate to a different area for safety reasons: "It breaks my heart to potentially leave our home and the area I have lived in all my life, but I will never be comfortable letting my children out to socialise in this area again and we cannot live like that: a fresh start is what we need."

"At least Alanna can now make her bedroom her little sanctuary thanks to each and eveyone of you: she said she wants a nice bright room with a big window to grow her plants (she has green fingers!)"

She concluded: "Unfortunately I think after her shock last night Alanna didn't have a great day today she has literally slept the entire day: I think that adrenaline she was surviving on the last few days has ran out! Hopefully tomorrow will be a better day. Pls continue to pray."

In addition, it was revealed that the donations would be split 50/50 between Alanna Quinn-Idris and her friend Louis.

The fundraiser has already raised more than €50,600 for Alanna and her friend’s recovery, and can be accessed by clicking here.

Gardaí have since said that CCTV from Ballyfermot and the bus network, as well as phone traffic, will provide crucial evidence in the investigation, and are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to contact them.