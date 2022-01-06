Search

06 Jan 2022

New research reveals over 60% believe Irish people have strong leadership skills

New research reveals over 60% believe Irish people have strong leadership skills

New research reveals over 60% believe Irish people have strong leadership skills

Reporter:

Reporter

New research has revealed over 60% of people in Ireland believe the Irish have strong leadership skills. 

Jointly conducted by the LIFT Leadership Index and Coyne Research, the research also found 34% of respondents either disagree or completely disagree. 

One thousand members of the public were polled about their attitudes to leadership, with respondents rating health professionals as the sector showing the best leadership in Irish society. 

Community organisations and charities, sports organisations and the education sector also scored highly. 

Politicians, however, ranked lowest on the index in terms of demonstrating good leadership, as well as faith-based groups.  

Commenting on the publication of the Index, CEO of LIFT Ireland, Joanne Hession, said: “Our annual LIFT Leadership Index shows clearly that Irish people value good leadership skills. They want to see our politicians, our public service, our schools and our employers promoting and modelling good leadership. 

“At LIFT, we are working with businesses, community organisations and charities, local authorities, schools and higher education institutions, and thousands of individuals nationwide to foster strong leadership skills. Our belief is that everyone – no matter what their role, age or status - is a leader and we can all improve how we lead." 

Other key findings include the majority of Irish people believe elected representatives should complete a training course on good leadership before entering office, with the same proportion believing the education sector should focus on building strong leadership skills among youth. 

Respondents were also asked to rate leadership by people, politicians and businesses in countries around the world, with New Zealand coming out on top with a score of 43%. 

Ireland's overall leadership was rated poorly with a score of just 2%, however China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the UK received the most negative ratings. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media