ALERT: Chicken product recalled from shops due to incorrect use-by date
A chicken product is being recalled from shops due to an incorrect use-by date, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).
The alert - issued this week - relates to batches of Chicken Liver Paté from Finders Foods.
The implicated batches are labelled with a 07/02/2022 use-by date, however the correct date is 07/01/2022.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the batch.
