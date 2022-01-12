ALERT: Batches of raw pastry products recalled from popular supermarket due to salmonella
Batches of raw pastry products have been recalled from a popular supermarket due to the presence of salmonella.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is advising consumers not to use the implicated batches of BakeAway products, which is used by brands such as Galberts, Tesco and Pizza Express.
BakeAway is recalling specific batches of the following: (use-by dates below)
People infected with Salmonella usually experience symptoms between 12-36 hours after infection, but can range from 6-72 hours.
Common symptoms include diarrhea (which can sometimes be bloody), fever, headache and abdominal cramps.
According to the FSAI, diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. People likely to experience severe illness include the elderly, infants, and the immuno-compromised.
The illness typically lasts 4-7 days.
Point of sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the affected batches.
