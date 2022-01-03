Search

03 Jan 2022

‘Similarities’ after parked cars destroyed by fire

'Similarities' after parked cars destroyed by fire

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Detectives say there are “similarities” after four parked cars in one town were destroyed by fire.

South Lanarkshire Police have appealed for information about the fires in Hamilton.

A car was found on fire in Sneddon Terrace at 10.35am on Monday.

Three cars have been set alight in Reid Terrace – on January 2, on December 23 and on November 10.

Detective Inspector Gordon Sneddon said: “We were keeping an open mind about links between each of the incidents, though there are similarities about each of the fires.

“We would urge anyone who may have information about the incidents, or who may have dash cam or private CCTV footage to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a small, silver hatchback style car in the area over the past few weeks.

“Officers will also be carrying out regular patrols of the area to provide reassurance and anyone with concerns or information is encouraged to speak directly to an officer.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting 0705 of 23 December, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

