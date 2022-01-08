16-year-old boy seriously injured in Glasgow attack

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an attack police are treating as an attempted murder.

Detectives are appealing for information after the 16-year-old was attacked near Kyleakin Road, in the Kilmuir Crescent area of Carnwadric, at about 10.30pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Detective Sergeant Nicol McPherson, from Greater Glasgow CID, said: “We’re appealing to anyone who was in the Kilmuir Crescent area around the time of the incident and has any information to please come forward.

“We are also keen to hear from any motorists with potential dashcam footage of the area or individuals with private CCTV, as this could prove useful to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 3579 of January 7.

Alternatively, information can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.