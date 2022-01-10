New Nissan Micra provides new levels of space and comfort

The new Nissan Micra, now available for 221 from O’Reilly and Sons on the Dublin Road in Longford, is changing perceptions. This neat car has always been a Nissan favourite, and the latest model is kicking it up a gear with enhanced safety features including LED daytime running lights, Hill Start Assist, Isofix and automatic headlamps.

The N-Design model also boasts 16-inch two-tone flex wheels, a black or chrome exterior pack, rain sensing wipers, rear parking sensors, and privacy glass.

NO SHORTAGE OF 221 CARS

O’Reilly and Sons is happy to announce that there’s no shortage of new Nissan vehicles for 221.

All-electric vehicles continue to gain popularity, with the zero-emission Nissan Leaf billed to be one of the biggest sellers in the electric car market this year. The Leaf is available on PCP/HP finance with 0% interest from €58 a week. O’Reilly and Sons are offering a free home charger and service plan to anyone who purchases a 221 Leaf.

Other popular models available for delivery are the Qashqai and Juke.

LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

O’Reilly & Sons also have new vans available for delivery in early 2022.

All Light Commercial models will be eligible for Nissan Van Plan – an innovative business leasing offer which has everything included from just €99 per week – including all routine servicing, tyres, motor tax, CVRT costs and replacement van during routine servicing.

*Sponsored Content

Visit O’Reilly and Sons on the Dublin Road in Longford, call them on 043-3346321 or visit www.oreillyandsons.ie