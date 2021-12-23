TV GUIDE: What's on the telly this St Stephen's Day?
9.15am - RTE 2 - The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (Movie)
9.55am - RTE 1 - RTE National Symphony Orchestra Eimear Noone Special
10.10am - BBC One - Shaun The Sheep (Movie)
11.20am - RTE 2 - How To Train You Dragon (Movie)
12.55pm - RTE One - Kung Fu Panda 2 (Movie)
1pm - RTE 2 - Horse Racing from Leopardstown
1pm - Virgin One - Horse Racing from Kempton
1.55pm - Channel 4 - Home Alone 3 (Movie)
2.20pm - BBC One - Beauty And The Beat (2017 Movie)
2.25pm - RTE One - Peter Rabbit (Movie)
3.20pm - RTE 2 - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Movie)
4pm - RTE One - Coco (Movie)
6.25pm - RTE One - The Greatest Showman (Movie)
7.30pm - Sky Showcase (Formerly Sky One) - Football's Funniest Moments 2021
7.30pm - BBC One - Death In Paradise Christmas Special
8pm - Virgin One - All Star Musicals at Christmas
9pm - Channel 4 - The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021
9.30pm - Virgin One - The Princess Bride (Movie)
9.35pm - RTE One - Rocketman (Movie)
9.40pm - RTE 2 - Braveheart (Movie)
11.45pm - RTE One - The Way We Were At Christmas (Repeat)
